Canal Number Two jet skier died by drowning

The autopsy performed yesterday on the body of a young man who was pulled from the Canal Number Two Conservancy on Monday night after he went jet skiing has ruled that the man died from drowning.

Twenty-seven-year-old Amernauth Shampersaud also known as ‘Amar’ of Lot 7, South Section, Canal Number Two, died Monday night following a jet ski accident at 19:00hrs. The post mortem was conducted by government pathologist, Nehaul Singh, and concluded that the deceased died from drowning after suffering blunt trauma to his head said to be consistent with that of him falling from the jet ski.