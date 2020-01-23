East Bank gets new $143.5m magistrate’s court

Access to justice for residents of East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been broadened with the opening of the $143.5 million Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.

Located at 608 Golden Grove, Section C, Block Y, EBD, residents will be able to use this court for summary matters, while the Providence Magistrates’ Court will be used specifically for traffic offences.

In fact, the court, which houses two court rooms equipped with video conferencing, and recording technology for the taking of evidence, and is staffed by two full-time magistrates, was scheduled to have matters come up before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver at 1 pm yesterday just a few minutes after the opening ceremony ended. A young attorney-at-law, Samuel Glasgow, speaking to this reporter just before the opening ceremony began, shared that he already has three matters fixed at that court.