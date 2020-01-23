Elections will be free and fair -President assures US congressional team

President David Granger yesterday met three members of the United States Congress at the Ministry of the Presidency and assured them that the March 2nd General and Regional elections will be free and fair.

The team members comprised Congressmen Albio Sires (D-NJ), Chairman of the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, and Trade Subcommittee; Gregory Meeks (D-NY) 5th District and Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (D-NY) 9th District.

President Granger, who was accompanied by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, State and Social Protection, Dr Karen Cummings, Dawn Hastings-Williams and Amna Ally respectively, said the meeting was cordial.