Financial Intelligence Unit, CANU sign MoU

-will enable parallel investigations

The MOU being signed. The head of NANA, Michael Atherly is third from left and the head of the FIU Matthew Langevine is fourth from left. (NANA photo)
The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU)  have clinched a MoU which will allow for the exchange of information and intelligence relating to subjects suspected to be involved in or convicted of committing drug-related offences.

A statement yesterday from the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) said that the MoU  provides the necessary safeguards against the misuse of information and provides for strict confidentiality of the information exchanged between the agencies.