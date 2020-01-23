Financial Intelligence Unit, CANU sign MoU

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) have clinched a MoU which will allow for the exchange of information and intelligence relating to subjects suspected to be involved in or convicted of committing drug-related offences.
A statement yesterday from the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) said that the MoU provides the necessary safeguards against the misuse of information and provides for strict confidentiality of the information exchanged between the agencies.