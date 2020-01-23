Man gets 15 years for killing 19-year-old wife

The man accused of killing his 19-year-old wife in 2011 was yesterday sentenced to 15 years in prison after confessing to the act.

The charge against Michael Anthony Persaud alleged that he, on December 23, 2011, murdered Maduri Padumdeo at Lot 8 North Sophia. Although charged with murder, Persaud yesterday pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

When the matter was called yesterday before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown, Persaud confessed to killing his wife. In November 2014, Persaud was sentenced to 83 years in prison for the murder after he was found guilty by a 12-member jury. He then appealed the conviction and sentence arguing that the trial judge committed a number of errors which resulted in a miscarriage of justice and that the sentence imposed was too harsh. The conviction was then overturned and a new trial was ordered.