Mon Repos cattle farmers left stranded after GuySuCo sells their pasture

Four Mon Repos cattle farmers say they may be forced to sell their cattle after the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), without notice, and without providing them with an alternative, suddenly reclaimed land they were given to use as pastures, and levelled the grass thereon.

Tuesday night however, CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lelon Saul, told Stabroek News that the authority purchased those lands from the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) since last year, and that it was the Corporation which had the responsibility of informing any licencees that the lands had been designated for development.

“We don’t go and take any land just like that. Whatever we take possession of was bought. We paid in excess of $6 billion for lands in various locations” Saul explained.