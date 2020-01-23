Suspects held over `Foots’ murder released

The three suspects who were held in connection with the murder of East La Penitence resident Richard Fresco have been released from police custody, Regional Commander Edgar Thomas yesterday confirmed.

Thomas told Stabroek News that the suspects were on Monday released on station bail after their maximum 72-hours detention period expired.

On Friday, Thomas had told this newspaper that investigators believed that the suspects: two females and a male could provide them with an “insight” about what transpired. They were deemed “persons of interest” in the matter.