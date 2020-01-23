Two men freed of Pomeroon boat collision killing

The two men accused of killing Mohamed Abdool Shameer in a boat collision on the Pomeroon River several years ago walked out of the High Court in Essequibo yesterday as free men after a judge upheld a no-case submission made by their attorney.

In July 2017, Lennox Baharally and Rondell Edwards were initially charged with murdering Shameer.

However, following a Preliminary Inquiry before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Charity Magistrate’s Court, the charge was reduced to manslaughter and the men were committed to stand trial in the High Court.