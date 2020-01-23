Vigilance businessman robbed at gunpoint

An East Coast Demerara businessman was on Tuesday evening held at gunpoint and relieved of $300,000 cash.

The incident took place around 23.30hrs at Vigilance, ECD.

The identity of the businessman, who operates a variety store was not known up to press time.

Regional Commander Royston Andries-Junor told Stabroek News that investigations revealed that the businessman closed his business for the day and was restocking his refrigerators.

During the process, Andries-Junor said the businessman sat on a chair and fell asleep when the two bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun entered the premises through a louvre window.

The bandits held the businessman at gunpoint and demanded that he hand over his cash.

They subseqently escaped on foot.

An investigation has been launched but no arrest has yet been made.