Ramdhani siblings capture bronze in ACAC Badminton tournament

Female national and Caribbean badminton champion Priyanna Ramdhani continued her impressive start to 2020 by copping another international medal while her brother Narayan was also a podium finisher following the duo’s participation in last weekend’s 2019/2020 ACAC Badminton tournament in Alberta, Canada.
Priyanna recently clinched silver in the women’s Open singles A-division category of the 2020 Honolulu Tournament held in Hawaii earlier in the year. She then returned to Canada and placed third in the women’s singles of the ACAC tournament held at King’s University.