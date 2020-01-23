South American Games silver medallist returns with a bang

Tokyo Olympic Games hopeful, Leslain Baird returned to the competitive throwing on Sunday when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) staged its second ‘Development Meet’ at the McKenzie Sports Club ground.

The javelin silver medalist at the South American Games in 2018, got his 2020 season off to a winning start after throwing 66.10m.

Baird was way off his national record (78.65 meters) set in his final attempt at the South American Games in Bolivia two years ago. However, he successfully got his feet wet in the competitive trenches following injuries last year.