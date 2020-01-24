Berlin forum tags trade anomalies, climate change as drivers of global food crisis

Reformed global trade policies that eschew protectionism and promote open and transparent markets can help mitigate the risk of severe price spikes on both national and international markets, reduce price volatility and help reverse worsening food insecurity among vulnerable populations, the deliberations of the January 16th – 18th Twelfth Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Berlin has concluded.
Three days of deliberations by more than seventy countries on finding solutions to the global food crisis reached the conclusion that the fostering of agricultural and trade policies that promote food security, reduce poverty and address global challenges “in ways that avoid distorting production” are priority pursuits in the fight against global hunger.