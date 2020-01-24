Carnegie reopens Hibiscus Training Restaurant

The Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE) re-opened its Hibiscus Training Restaurant yesterday for the new batch of students, according to a release from the Ministry of Education.

The principal of the CSHE, Myrna Lee in her brief remarks said that the Board of Governors and Staff of the CSHE are requesting the support and patronage of the public to allow the students the opportunity to practise skills demanded by the programme, the release said.

She said that Catering and Hospitality is the flagship programme and the school recognises the nexus between tourism, hospitality and travel.