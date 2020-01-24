Chang’s ruling that Felix, Scott couldn’t hold seats as non-elected MPs stands

The Guyana Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision has affirmed the ruling of former acting Chief Justice Ian Chang, that APNU+AFC ministers Winston Felix and Keith Scott could not hold seats in the National Assembly as non-elected Members of Parliament.

PPP member Desmond Morian had initiated the legal challenge to Felix and Scott taking up seats as non-elected members and sought a declaration that they were not lawful members of the National Assembly and an order that they be prevented from sitting in the Assembly unless their names were extracted from the coalition’s candidates’ list.

Justice Chang had ruled in Morian’s favour and this decision was later appealed by government through Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams whose specific complaint before the appellate court was that Morian’s challenges ought to have been brought by way of an elections petition and not a notice of motion.