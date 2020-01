A Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice man, sustained one stab wound to his abdomen yesterday morning after a lone perpetrator pounced on him outside of his employer’s building along the East Canje Public Road.

Ashraf Ali, 62, also known as `Uncle Boy’, of Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice, has since been admitted in the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a stable condition.

One person was arrested yesterday afternoon and is said to be assisting with the investigation.