GECOM reiterates that changes being made to RLE are lawful

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday emphasised that amendments to the Revised List of Electors (RLE) using data from the controversial House-to-House (HtH) enumeration were well within the law.

“While some are pointing fingers to the Commission with false accusations of deliberate ploy to create confusion and mayhem GECOM is cognizant that their sole intention is to disenfranchise thousands of eligible electors who participated in the House-to-House Registration Exercise. This will not happen,” a statement from GECOM declared before arguing that corrections to the RLE are provided for at Regulation 37 of the National Registration (Residents) Regulations Act.

According to this provision the Commission of Registration, Keith Lowenfield, can within 21 days after he certifies the RLE make changes provided that he “is satisfied that any entry or omission in any list as revised pursuant to regulation 35 is incorrect through inadvertence.”