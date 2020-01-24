Infrastructure ministry holds public consultation on Parika Stelling upgrade

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) through its Central Transport and Planning Unit (CTPU) on Tuesday held its first public consultation with a broad section of the community in relation to its plans to transform the Parika Stelling into a modern facility.

According to a MoPI release, the session was held at the offices of the Parika Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and stakeholders including residents, minibus operators, water taxi operators and vendors, were brought up to speed on various aspects of the planning and construction phases of the project.

The technical, environmental and social aspects of the project were presented by Chief Transport Planning Officer, Patrick Thompson and Socio-Environmental Officer, Sherilyn Inniss-Alphonso of the MoPI. Thompson outlined that Parika serves as the main transport hub into Region Two, Bartica, the islands of the Essequibo River and other areas of the country and therefore the transformation is timely to support the major transport activities and commercial transactions that take place at Parika every day.