Jagdeo welcomes Granger assurance on peaceful election

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has welcomed a declaration by President David Granger that there would be no disorder or lawlessness during the holding of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing yesterday, Jagdeo expressed the hope that having made this declaration, Granger will “rein in those people from his party who have been on the campaign trail trying to stir up hatred that could lead to confusion and possible violence on Election Day.”

He singled out PNCR Chair Volda Lawrence as well as Minister of Finance Winston Jordan and Attorney General Basil Williams who told supporters at various meetings that they should stick around after close of poll at 6 pm to protect the ballot box.