Jamaica trade team arrives Sunday

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in collaboration with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) will be hosting an incoming trade delegation of 10 Jamaican companies which is scheduled to take place from January 26 to January 31 at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

According to a GCCI release, the delegation will be comprised of companies in various sectors including information communications technology (ICT), financial services, business support services, manufacturing, real estate development and distribution.

Companies interested in meeting with specific visiting companies can contact the GCCI Secretariat at telephone numbers 592-226-3519 or 592-227-6641, or via email at gccicommerce2009@gmail.com, the release added.