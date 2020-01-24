Laid off bauxite workers block Berbice River

Workers laid off by the Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) yesterday blocked the Berbice River in protest and their union, the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) has declared the actions of BCGI as a “planned attack on our democracy by the Russian management aimed at creating political turbulence.”

Scores of workers who showed up yesterday morning at the mining site in Maple Town, Aroaima, Region Ten, were informed of the layoffs by a notice that was posted outside of the company site on Tuesday afternoon.

The company, owned by RUSAL, informed employees in the notice that the downsizing of operations was a result of a “fuel shortage.”