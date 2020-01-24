Linden schoolgirl stabbed during fight with classmate

A 15-year-old student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School was yesterday afternoon stabbed by a classmate during a fight.

The female student is currently a patient at the Linden Hospital Complex, nursing a stab wound to her lower back.

In videos which chronicled the ‘fight’ and were widely circulated on social media last evening, a group of students from the school were seen gathered at the roadside as the injured teen and another were in an altercation. In one video which was seen by Stabroek News, two female students were seen standing as they were surrounded by other students from the school. The one girl who the injured student would later be seen fighting with was heard saying that they were fighting because she was disrespected by the injured student but felt she had done nothing to warrant the alleged disrespect. Other male and female students were heard encouraging them to hit each other before they began fighting.