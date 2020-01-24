Guyana News

Manari Bridge to be closed for ten weeks

-new structure to be built

The Manari bridge bypass (Ministry of Public Infrastructure photo)
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure yesterday said that from today  the Manari Bridge in Region 9 will closed for approximately ten  weeks.

A release from the Ministry said that the purpose of the closure is to facilitate the construction of a new bridge to improve the movement to and from Region 9.

In the interim, a bypass road has been created on the southern end of the existing bridge to accommodate one-lane traffic.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged by the ministry to exercise caution and observe all safety and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the works.