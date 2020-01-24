Shuman gets chance to show he was not dual citizen on Nomination Day

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has written to Lenox Shuman, the leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), to allow him a chance to prove he was not a citizen of a foreign state on Nomination Day.

“The contention at the level of the commission was that once those persons would’ve declared on Nomination Day that they do not hold dual citizenship when in fact they did at that time then they should not [contest] however they have also allowed those persons to provide just cause or reasons why they should remain on the list and that is what has happened in that case…it is an exercise of due process,” GECOM’s PRO Yolanda Ward told Stabroek News in an invited comment on the matter yesterday.

A statement from the LJP yesterday condemned reports that Shuman had been removed from the list as “grossly inaccurate” and “false stories…published without due diligence.”