Son among four remanded over murder of Strathspey pensioner

Four men including the son of Deochand Ramsahoye, the septuagenarian who died after he was brutally beaten during the wee hours of Sunday were yesterday charged and remanded to prison.

The men, Mahendra ‘Navin’ Deochand, 24, who is Ramsahoye’s son, a labourer of Lot 109 Pump Road, Strathspey; Sankar Permaul, 25, a businessman of Lot 491 Block 8, Mon Repos, E.C.D; Mahendranauth Persaud, 22, a construction worker of Lot 38 and Kublall Persaud, 25, a businessman of Lot 104 Strathspey, E.C.D; all appeared in the Vigilance Magistrate’s court.

They were all arraigned before Magistrate Fabyo Azore who read the charge which stated that they murdered Ramsahoye at 109 Pump Road, Strathspey.