Trinidad: Crash survivor charged with murdering Dr Sharma…and ‘accomplice’

(Trinidad Express) Two murder charges have been laid against 19-year-old Antonio Francois, in connection with the kidnapping and death of Dr Rudradeva Sharma.

Advice was received yesterday morning by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul to charge the man with the murders of Sharma and Akeem Marine.

Francois, of La Romaine, faces four other charges.

Both Sharma and Marine were occupants of a vehicle which crashed along the Solomon Hochoy Highway on January 15.

Sharma died at the scene.

Marine, 19, a suspect in the kidnapping, died last week Thursday at hospital.

Sharma’s colleague Dr Prem Naidoo was also in the car along a third suspect.

Sharma and Naidoo were earlier kidnapped while at Rushworth Street Extension in San Fernando. The two had completed their shift at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Francois is expected before a San Fernando Magistrate today.

Charges of kidnapping and robbery against the doctors are also expected to be read.

Legal officer Kyrn Lewis submitted the investigation file to the Office of the DPP.