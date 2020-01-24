Fixtures released for entire Mashramani Cup Futsal

The official group stage fixtures for the impending 3rd edition of the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament were officially released yesterday ahead of the commencement at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue tomorrow.

Tournament coordinator Esan Griffith stated in a release, “In an effort to promote transparency and accountability, the entire group stage fixture for the tournament was released. This was done to ensure that teams can properly manage their campaign while providing the fans the itinerary to properly follow the championship.”

The tournament, which features 24 teams, will be contested over nine playing dates. The respective competitors will be divided into six groups of four, with the top finishers from each pool alongside the four best third place teams, progressing to the knockout section.