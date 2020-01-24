Junior Hercules, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF] 3×3 Coordinator, has confirmed that Guyana will commence preparation from next week for the 2020 International Basketball Foundation [IBF] 3×3 Championship in Guadeloupe February 28th-March 2nd.

In a brief comment with Stabroek Sport Hercules, who also holds the portfolio of the Men’s Senior Head-coach said, “The official preparation will start next week for the team. The focus is really going to be on creating a strategies, conditioning and understanding of the rules.”

He further added, “The players are currently active. Training will be held outdoors so we will try our best to simulate the temperature to better prepare them. I will work with them Fridays to Sundays ahead of the departure. Basically training will be on every weekend until then.”