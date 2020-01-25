Cyber stains

The release and wide distribution of videos involving sexual activity on social media has become somewhat of a norm in Guyana. It is not professional Guyanese porn stars in these videos. Unfortunately, these videos are often intended to embarrass the person or persons involved. It is a crime.

We have witnessed spiteful exes, those wounded because of infidelity and even acquaintances releasing videos. The few I managed to see, I found distasteful. The individuals who believe it is an appropriate option for revenge, I believe need to be evaluated. Some of them have expressed regret, but once a video is released on the internet there is no way of retrieving it. The victims who are often caught off-guard, or would have been threatened and even blackmailed, need to be counseled. I would imagine that the trauma from being exposed would have long term effects. In some instances, participants would have consented to videos being made but not its distribution. However, what is this obsession with filming sexual encounters?