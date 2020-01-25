Bushlot man chops wife, hangs self

A Bushlot Village, Corentyne woman is presently battling for her life at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after she was chopped about her body last evening by her husband who later committed suicide.

Nalicia Ragoonauth, 24, was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital after which she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Her husband, Ganesh Narine, 27, was found hanging in his house after attacking the woman. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.

Stabroek News was told that the couple had an argument after returning from a birthday party during which the man threatened to kill the woman.

Investigations are ongoing.