GBTI rewards Quick Cash Christmas promotion winners

The Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (GBTI) has selected the winners of its ‘Quick Cash Christmas’ promotion and awarded them with various prizes.

According to a GBTI release, the winners were selected from across the country in three random-selection drawings held in November, December and January. The final presentation took place on Wednesday, January 22 following the final draw on January 20, 2020.

The winners in the first drawing were: Avinash Mangal from Belle West, West Bank Demerara and Linda Daniels from Corentyne, Berbice. Mangal won a locally made, 5-piece hardwood dinette set compliments of ND&S Superstore while Daniels won a basket of locally made products from the Edward B Beharry (EBB) and Company Limited.