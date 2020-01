President David Granger last evening called for an 80% to 85% turnout at the March 2 general elections when he addressed a massive crowd of supporters at the Golden Grove Community Centre.

Surging onto the stage following his introduction, Granger told the sea of green and gold that Region 4 is a “battleground region”.

“If we win this Region convincingly we win the whole election…the battle is right here on the East Coast,” he declared.