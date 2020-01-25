Man gets 23 years for killing `Taps’ in Festival City

Rickford Jones who was on trial at the High Court in Demerara for shooting and killing a man into whose house he and another had gone, was yesterday sentenced to 23 years behind bars, after pleading guilty to the charge of manslaughter.

Jones was initially indicted for the capital offence of murder to which he pleaded not guilty earlier this week, following which a jury was empaneled to hear the case which commenced thereafter.

The trial was set to continue yesterday morning but this was discontinued after it was indicated to trial judge Sandil Kissoon by Jones’ attorney Maxwell McKay, the new course his client intended to adopt.