An employee of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure died on Thursday afternoon after he fell from one of the ministry’s trucks and was crushed to death.

The dead man has been identified as Sheldon Chance, 39, called ‘Ramu’ and ‘Blam’ of 103 C Meadowbrook Gardens.

The truck Chance was travelling on was attached to the Special Projects Unit of the ministry and was carrying out road works in ‘C’ Field, South Sophia, Georgetown.