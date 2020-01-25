Nandlall advises magistrate’s court of intention to go to CCJ

-matter adjourned to February 21st

Following the Guyana Court of Appeal (CoA) decision to dismiss an appeal by him in the ‘law reports case’, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall yesterday informed Magistrate Fabayo Azore that he will be challenging the CoA decision at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

“I will not stop until I have exhausted all my constitutional rights,” Nandlall informed the court during a hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before adding that the appeal is against his being called upon to lead a defence in the matter and if he proceeds at the magistrate’s court he will be unable to go to the CCJ.

He added that his two lead lawyers, one of whom is Glen Hanoman, were not available on yesterday’s date to assist him with his defence in any case. He made further arguments for the matter to be adjourned until the ruling of the CCJ and promised that if the CCJ dismisses the appeal he will be prepared to lead his defence.