No bail for Charlotte St man suspected of trafficking narcotics

A man who was charged with trafficking narcotics last year was again faced with two trafficking charges at a City Court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Edgar Lawson, who was previously charged with his mother after police said they were trafficking ganja and cocaine, was arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday. It is alleged that on January 22nd, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession 19 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. It is also alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he had in his possession 28 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

After pleading not guilty to both charges, the police prosecutor, Quinn Harris, told the court that on the day in question, police went to the man’s Charlotte Street home. When they arrived, they saw Lawson drop a black plastic bag and run away.