Phillips urges PPP/C supporters to go home after voting

Supporters of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) were last night told that there is no need for them remain at, or return to polling stations after they would have voted on elections day as the party is confident that they will emerge victorious.

Addressing a few hundred supporters at the Industry Arch Square, East Coast Demerara, retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, prime ministerial candidate for the party, told supporters that the most important thing that they should do on that day is “place the X by the cup.”

“…place the X next to the cup and leave the polling place immediately and go back home or go back to your work because there is no need for you to lime or go home and change your clothes for you to come back at 6 o’