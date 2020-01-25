Two students arrested over Linden schoolgirl stabbing

Two female students from the Linden Foundation Secondary School were yesterday arrested in connection with the horrific incident where a 15-year-old girl of the same institution was stabbed on Thursday.

The student was stabbed in the back by her schoolmate during a fight not far from the school. The injured student is currently a patient at the Linden Hospital Complex where she is said to be in the Intensive Care Unit nursing multiple injuries stemming from the stabbing. According to Commander of the Regional Division, Superintendent Hugh Winter, two sisters have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of the student. A team from the Ministry of Education including the Minister, Nicolette Henry, visited the school and also the teen in the hospital on Friday.