ChildLinK working with grassroots partners to reintegrate children from orphanages with family-based care

Dear Editor,

Each New Year is filled with opportunities for change, a fresh start and optimism for betterment. For children living in institutional care or orphanages, the change they would love to have are the opportunities to be home with their families. ChildLinK working in support of the national child protection system and with grassroots partners in Region 3, 4 and 5 are currently reintegrating children from orphanages back to family-based care. The Recovery Safeguarding and Reintegration (RSR) initiative supported by the European Delegation and the British High Commission supports the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) to strengthen its reintegration system so that children can grow up where they belong: with their family.

The CPA has been increasingly working with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to build partnerships to facilitate a child friendly and efficient child protection system and to conduct surveys and research that will highlight the key issues around safeguarding children from all forms of abuse. In 2016, ChildLinK conducted a study on the Nature and Extent of Institutionalization of Children in Guyana. One of the findings indicated that girls ages 13-15 are vulnerable to sexual abuse and subsequently the reason for their separation from their family and their communities; they are placed in orphanages for their protection. Protecting children requires everyone in your family and everyone in your neighbourhood. This is a change we need to see in more families and communities so that children are not growing up in orphanages.

It is hoped that in this New Year and new decade that we as Guyanese and particularly those of us who are parents and have responsibilities for children will become more aware of how to prevent all forms of abuse against children. As parents and adults all across our country we are in a position of trust to protect all children, to recognize that discipline forms part of raising children and that explaining and teaching is correcting and helping children not only to develop appropriate behaviour but have better communication with their parents. Punishment (beating and screaming) is not correction; it drives fear into children and they are less likely to tell you when someone is abusing them.

In 2019, over thirty children were identified by the CPA and given the opportunity to be reintegrated to their families. This is a process that takes several months before the child is reunited with his or her family. The process includes locating the families and preparation for the reintegration of their child which also includes ensuring that the perpetrator is no longer living in the same home and that the child is no longer at risk. One of the cases of reintegration was with Jessie (name changed to protect her identity). At nine years old, Jessie was sexually abused by her stepfather. Jessie struggled with the decision whether to tell her mom after the first abuse. The following night her mother worked late and the stepfather came into her room. Jessie ran to the neighbour’s house and asked them if she could stay there until her mom got home. Her mom took her to the Police and the Childcare and Protection Agency where she was supported and placed in an orphanage. The stepfather remained at the home. Jessie felt betrayed and distraught when she found out that her mother had decided to stay with her abusive stepfather. She had done nothing wrong but she felt she was being punished. Jessie spent six years of her childhood in institutional care; an orphanage – separated from family and childhood friends while struggling to cope with the traumatic experience of repeated sexual abuse and betrayal of her mother.

Jessie received counselling while in the orphanage from the CPA counsellor that initiated the healing of the trauma she had experienced as a result of sexual abuse. The counselling helped Jessie to address the emotional hurt, anger and fear she experienced. After several years, Jessie’s mother is no longer in the relationship. She was referred to parenting skills education sessions facilitated by ChildLinK to prepare her for the reintegration of Jessie. ChildLinK and CPA’s reintegration Officer also conducted parenting and family counselling sessions for both her and Jessie prior to the reunification. These activities form part of the CPA and ChildLinK’s collaboration under the RSR initiative to reintegrate children to family-based care where they can grow up in loving and caring families. Jessie and her mother have a better relationship today.

ChildLinK is a not for profit organization that is working to create a Guyanese society where every child is growing up in a loving, safe and secure family and community. This article raises many questions for the family and the care of Jessie but also recognized the help of a good neighbour. Please write us with us comments, questions and how you would like to get involved in protecting children in your own communities at admin@childlinkgy.org. Report child abuse by calling the CPA on 227-0979, the closest Police station or ChildLinK on 233-3500 or email: admin@childlinkgy.org.

Yours faithfully,

Shaquita Thomas

Communications Officer

ChildLink Inc.