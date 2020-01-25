Dear Editor,

Your paper has reported PNCR party Chairman Volda Lawrence as telling supporters, “At 6 o clock, you return to work at the places of polling and you will remain out there and let our staff inside know you are out there; just let them know everything is covered APNU+ AFC,” Lawrence said. “And after 6 o clock hit, comrades, you should already have your bath and put on your nightshift clothing. You understand what I am saying comrades? This is not a time to be caught sleeping; they must not catch us sleeping. At 6 o clock, you return to work at the places of polling and you will remain out there and let our staff inside know you are out there; just let them know everything is covered APNU+ AFC,” Lawrence said. Is this some kind of coded language Ms. Volda is using? What does she mean by put on your “nightshift clothing?” What does the Police Commissioner think about such advice? Are the comrades being paid to “work” the night shift?

Is this the same Ms. Volda Lawrence whose Ministry of Public Health is under the Lordship of Jesus Christ? Is this the same Ms. Lawrence who was right there with her women’s arm staging a counter protest at the PPP’s candlelight vigil for the Red House when the PNC broke down the signs and was repossessing the building? Is this the same Ms. Lawrence who told the Sophia folks, “Well I got news for you: The only friends I got is PNC, so the only people I could give work to is PNC. And, right now, I looking for a doctor who can talk Spanish or Portuguese and ah want one that is PNC (SN, Nov. 13, 2018).

This is the height of irresponsibility coming from the PNCR Party Chair. GECOM, the Ethnic Relations Commission, lame duck caretaker Mr. Granger, Civic Society, Diplomatic Corps and observers must issue a stern rebuke immediately.

Usually voters are told to vote and go home, and not mill around the polling place. Why do PNC supporters need to go back after 6:00 pm and tell staff in the polling station they are outside? Is that a tactic of intimidation? Who does Ms. Lawrence expect to cause trouble?

No wonder the big question in people’s mind all over Guyana is if the PNCR will demit office peacefully when they are defeated on March 2, 2020. Will Volda issue a call for supporters to put on their “nightshift clothing?”

Yours faithfully,

Jerry Singh

Hubu Village