Dias downs Bajan in an exciting duel

Former national player Denis Dias collected Guyana’s most convincing win on the second evening of the inaugural BCQS International Masters Squash tournament at the Georgetown Club squash court, last night.

Dias who was a regular feature in the Guyanese set up a few decades ago, defeated Bajan Errol Pilgrim in an exciting five-setter which he clinched 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 8-11, 11-4 in the over 65 bout.

Lloyd Fung A Fat also etched his name into the winner’s row by downing Frank Jordan (Bar) in straight sets, 11-4, 11-7, 11-9 to deliver another win for the host, this time in the over 55 category.