The eagerly anticipated third annual Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Windjammer Hotel and Bar, Kitty and kicks into action today.

The event, which will be held at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, features 24 teams, battling over the duration of nine playing dates.

Divided into six groups of four, the top finishers from each pool alongside the four best third place teams, will progress to the knockout section.