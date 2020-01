Cricket action in Georgetown continues from today with the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) organising two second-division two-day matches in the Noble House Seafoods tournament.

The headline fixture will see Everest Cricket Club (ECC) hosting Diplomats with Amir Khan, Richie Loonaught and Javed Rasheed looking to propel the hosts over the line while Bel Air Rubis will face off against the University of Guyana (UG) at the Queen’s College Ground.

Both fixtures bowl off from 10:30hrs.