Gossai wants CWI president to stop DCB, GCB elections

Attorney-At-Law for the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Arudranauth Gossai has written the president of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerrit seeking his intervention in Guyana’s cricket administration.

Gossai, who also represents the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) and the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA), said his clients, who represent a majority stakeholder in the administration of cricket in Guyana, “have instructed me to write to you seeking the urgent intervention of the WICB/CWI into the grave travesty that is ongoing, unabated, in the administration of cricket in Guyana.”

Gossai wrote extensively, going into detail about the many court actions that continue to plague the administration of cricket in Guyana. In some instances he sent supporting documents.