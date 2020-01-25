Hockey board shortlists men’s squad for Pan American Challenge

Following a weekend of open try-outs, where players were asked to complete a series of physical tests and game situations, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) has shortlisted 26 local men to begin preparation for the Pan American Challenge scheduled for June 27 to July 5, in Lima, Peru. The tournament is the qualifier for the final two spots in the Pan American Cup, scheduled for 2021 in Trinidad & Tobago. The squad includes 10 senior players and 16 members of the national under 21 squad which is also preparing for the Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago, Chile in November of this year.