Politics will not dictate venues, says Grave

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Cricket West Indies chief executive, Johnny Grave, believes territorial politics should have no bearing on the regional governing body’s allocation of international matches.

Speaking following the recent white-ball series against Ireland, the Englishman said CWI’s current policy was geared towards ensuring that all Caribbean countries benefited from the international home series for both men’s and women’s fixtures.

However, he said it was important that CWI maximised its marketing thrust, especially at some venues, in order to increase attendances.