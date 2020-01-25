President, Vice President’s rugby teams in 10s encounter

Following the season opener last Saturday the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will continue to allow the competitive juices of the local ruggers to flow today.

Rugby action continues at the National Park from 16:30hrs with a 10s match up. The game will see the President’s team tackling the Vice President’s side.

Last week in the season opener, a 15s matchup involving players from ‘North and South, saw the scoreline reading 17 apiece in an absolute arm wrestle of a game.

Tyrese Prescott scored two tries and a conversion for the green-clad North side while Phibian Joseph scored the other try to knot the scores late in the second half.

For South, Rondell McArthur led from the front with two tries. Shawn David scored the other while Michael Barrow chipped in with the conversion.