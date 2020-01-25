Artists display beautiful pieces in Main Street exhibition – attendance poor

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton on Thursday met members of the Guyana United Artist Association (GUAA) whose three-day exhibition at Main Street Avenue ends today.

The organisation was founded 25 years ago and has 34 members. However, only 5 artists were represented at the exhibition. Norton expressed disappointment to find them just setting up when he arrived close to midday. He said he had been expecting more artists and spectators as stated in the invitation he received. However, he interacted with the members of the association along with two art vendors plying their trade nearby.

The five artists present were General Secretary of the GUAA Desmond Alli, President of the GUAA Linden Gemmott, Kenneth Nelson, Eon Waterton and Ras Iah. Sculptures carved from wood were the majority of pieces displayed. Each piece was outstanding.