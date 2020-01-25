Canefield makeup artist launches career despite hurdle

Madavie Ashley Latchman, 21, of Lot Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, who dreams of one day opening her own makeup studio, last year successfully launched her career despite a facing a hurdle.

Madavie, who is self-taught, explained that she had been doing makeup on and off for over two years, but it was last year that her career began to thrive.

She said that after she completed secondary school, she was unsure of where life would take her as it was quite difficult to secure employment. However, she was given the opportunity to travel to America where she spent four months.