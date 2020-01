President David Granger yesterday expressed sadness at the death of Senior Counsel and National Awardee Brynmor Thornton Inniss Pollard who died on Friday at 92.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency noted that Pollard who was born in Buxton on October 10, 1928 had made outstanding contributions in the field of law at the national, regional and international levels.

He had attended Queen’s College and briefly taught at the institution before proceeding to London to read for the Bar.