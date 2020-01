A Bushlot Village, Corentyne woman is now hospitalised after her husband chopped her about her body on Friday evening and then hanged himself.

Nalicia Ragoonauth, 24, of Lot 426 Bushlot Village, Corentyne was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital after which she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where as of yesterday afternoon she remained a patient in stable condition.

She reportedly sustained chop injuries to both of her wrists, forearms and neck.